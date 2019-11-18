Play

Thompson (undisclosed) had a workout with the Raiders on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson was cut off the Ravens' practice squad with an injury settlement in late September, but he now appears healthy almost two months later. The 24-year-old hasn't seen NFL action since going undrafted out of Florida in 2018.

