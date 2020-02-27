Mark Walton: Arrested in Miami on Thursday
Walton has been arrested in Miami for violating a restraining order, Cristina Alexander or WSVN 7 News reports.
Walton, who has been arrested five times in the last year, was cut by the Dolphins in November due to a separate incident with the law. The 22-year-old recently concluded a four-game ban for violating the NFL's conduct and substance abuse policy in December, but it now looks possible that another suspension could be in line. Walton's continued legal issues serve to make his chances of earning an opportunity with a new team increasingly unlikely.
