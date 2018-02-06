Mark Walton: Cleared to fully participate at Combine

Walton announced via his personal Twitter on Tuesday that he'll be a full participant at the Combine.

This is big news for the Miami product as Walton will have a chance to vault himself back into the discussion as a possible mid-round selection should he perform well in Indianapolis. Walton got off to a strong start as a junior in 2017 with 352 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games but suffered an ankle injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery in October. His absence down the stretch made him something of an afterthought when discussing this year's running back crop, but Walton's impressive tape and production make him one of the more interesting running backs who will be working out at the Combine.