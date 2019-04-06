Walton was waived by the Bengals on Saturday.

Walton was arrested Thursday for the third time this year following felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving driving stemming from a March 12 incident near Miami. It seems likely Walton will need to put his legal issues in the past before he'll be able to resume his football career.

