Marken Michel: Returns to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 26, 2020
7:03 pm ET 1 min read
Michel reverted to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The 27-year-old was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's loss to the Saints, but he didn't end up active for the contest. Michel has yet to appear in an
NFL game since going undrafted out of Massachusetts in 2016. More News
