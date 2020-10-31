site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Marken Michel: Shifts back to practice squad
Michel reverted to the Panthers' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Michel elevated to the active roster for Thursday's loss to the Falcons, and he logged seven snaps on special teams in his NFL debut. He'll continue to work on scout team for the time being.
