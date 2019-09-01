Michel was waived by Philadelphia on Saturday.

Michel has bounced around a couple teams since going undrafted in 2017, but he's yet to appear on an active roster. If he clears waivers he'll become a free agent.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week