Markus Bailey: Cleared of ACL injury
Bailey (knee) participated in a number of Combine-related drills in an effort to clear his injury status ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bailey, who suffered a torn ACL in September and subsequently missed his entire senior season, was once regarded as one of the top linebackers in the country, starting 40 straight games for Purdue before the injury. The defensive prospect certainly seemed to shed any sort of concerns regarding his knee, as the linebacker looked particularly nimble in what amounted to a replicated NFL Combine hype video which was shared to prospective teams. Without seemingly any way for medical personal of NFL teams to clear Bailey themselves, it'll be interesting to see when, or if, he'll get selected in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.
