Markus Wheaton: Let go by Philadelphia
The Eagles released Wheaton on Tuesday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Both Wheaton and Kamar Aiken were among the final receivers cut by the Eagles at the conclusion of the preseason, but Wheaton was re-signed a few days later after Philadelphia ruled out Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (groin) for the regular-season opener. The 27-year-old logged just three snaps (two on offense) in the Week 1 win over the Falcons, with Aiken moving on to the active roster in his stead. Though he has a pair of 40-plus-catch seasons on his resume, Wheaton has suited up in just 14 contests over the past three years, recording only seven receptions during that span. He could resurface in Philadelphia or with another team later in the season, but it's unlikely he would secure a major role in any squad's passing attack.
