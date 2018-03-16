Wheaton is visiting the Seahawks on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The only 100-yard game of Wheaton's career was an outlier 201-yard performance during a game in Seattle back in Week 12 of 2015. He finished out that season with a handful of solid outings but has subsequently caught only seven passes on 26 targets in 14 games for Pittsburgh and Chicago the past two seasons. Seeking a speedy replacement for free-agent departee Paul Richardson, the Seahawks surely remember that game from 2015 and may be optimistic that Wheaton can recapture his best form if he stays healthy. Regardless of where he lands, the 27-year-old will need to reprove himself, likely while working on a contract that doesn't include much guaranteed money.