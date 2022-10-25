The Falcons waived Davidson (knee) from injured reserve Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Davidson spent the first seven weeks of the 2022 campaign on the team's IR list with a knee injury he picked up in mid-August, but Atlanta parted ways with their 2020 second-round pick on Tuesday. In 19 career games played, the 303-pounder corralled 29 tackles, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery in that span. Davidson will now search elsewhere for a fresh start to what has been an injury-riddled beginning to his NFL career.