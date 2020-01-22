Marlon Davidson: Sidelined with ankle sprain

Davidson is expected to miss the rest of Senior Bowl week due to a low-ankle sprain, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This is a disappointing development as Davidson had, by all accounts, been one of the most impressive defensive linemen in Mobile through the first day of practice. Davidson was a four-year contributor at Auburn who posted a career-high seven sacks in 2019. He figures to be a Day 2 pick and will help his stock at the combine if healthy.