Play

Marqise Lee: Sent packing by Jags

The Jaguars released Lee (shoulder) on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lee has been productive at times in his NFL career, combining for 119 catches, 1,553 yards and six touchdowns on 201 targets in 30 regular-season games between 2016 and 2017. Otherwise, he's made just 29 other appearances since he was selected by Jacksonville in the second round of the 2014 draft, missing the entire 2018 campaign due to a torn ACL and being limited to six outings last year due to a variety of concerns. Rapoport noted Lee is "fully healthy and completely cleared medically," but the 28-year-old wide receiver still will need to pass a physical before officially finding a new employer.

More News
Our Latest Stories