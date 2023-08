McCall was waived by the Panthers on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The defensive tackle was cut after the team signed veteran cornerback Troy Hill on Sunday. McCall started Carolina's preseason opener against the Jets on Aug. 12 but played with the backups in the second contest versus the Giants on Friday. He went undrafted in 2022 but made the Panthers' roster, played in 16 games and recorded 15 tackles.