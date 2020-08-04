site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Marquel Lee: Done in Las Vegas
The Raiders waived Lee (undisclosed) with a failed physical designation on Monday.
Lee was expected to compete for a depth linebacker role with the Raiders before landing on the active/PUP list late July. The nature and severity of his injury remain undisclosed.
