The Eagles released Wilson on Tuesday.

Wilson posted a promising 2015 campaign with the Bears, totaling 28 catches for 464 yards and a touchdown while still just 22 years old. He hasn't recaptured that season since, last touching the field on Sundays during the 2016 campaign. After signing a future deal with the Eagles in January, he hasn't done enough since to earn himself a spot when training camp opens Wednesday. Given the team's depth at the position, there's still a decent chance Wilson finds a home on another roster for training camp.

