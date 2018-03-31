Marquette King: Cut by Raiders
King was released by the Raiders on Friday.
King carried a $3 million cap hit which is part of the reason for his release, while there is also speculation new head coach Jon Gruden wanted to send message about King's antics and celebrations. Regardless, the 29-year-old and 2016 second team All-Pro selection seems likely to find a new team.
More News
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...