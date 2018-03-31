King was released by the Raiders on Friday.

King carried a $3 million cap hit which is part of the reason for his release, while there is also speculation new head coach Jon Gruden wanted to send message about King's antics and celebrations. Regardless, the 29-year-old and 2016 second team All-Pro selection seems likely to find a new team.

