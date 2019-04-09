King (groin) is drawing interest from several teams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

King appeared in four games with the Broncos last season before suffering a groin injury and being released from IR. With the Bills and Dolphins among teams reportedly showing interest, it appears increasingly likely that King will get a chance to earn a role as the season approaches, though he'll need to pass a physical in order to sign anywhere. The 30-year-old veteran led the NFL in punting yards in 2014 and has a career average of 46.7 yards per punt.

