Callaway was picked up by the Raiders' practice squad Thursday.

Callaway spent his first three seasons in New Orleans on both their practice squad and active roster. All-in-all, he accumulated 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns across 14 games. He spent OTAs and training camp in Denver but failed to make the final roster. He will now stay in the AFC West and look to make an impression in Vegas.