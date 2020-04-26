Play

Marquez Callaway: Heading to Big Easy

Callaway is expected to sign with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The 22-year-old didn't hear his name called during the draft, but it didn't take long for him to agree to terms on a deal. Callaway caught 30 passes for 635 yards and six touchdowns during his final collegiate season at Tennessee.

Our Latest Stories