Marquez Callaway: Heading to Big Easy
Callaway is expected to sign with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The 22-year-old didn't hear his name called during the draft, but it didn't take long for him to agree to terms on a deal. Callaway caught 30 passes for 635 yards and six touchdowns during his final collegiate season at Tennessee.
