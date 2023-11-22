Callaway signed with the Saints' practice squad Tuesday,
Callaway originally signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He ultimately recorded 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns across 42 regular season games. He will now look to make an impression at practice in an attempt to earn a spot on the active roster.
