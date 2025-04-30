The Buccaneers released Callaway on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Callaway signed a reserve/future contract with Tampa Bay in January, but the team no longer had a need for him after drafting Emeka Egbuka in the first round and signing Tez Johnson as an undrafted free agent. Callaway played only four offensive snaps in two games with the Buccaneers during the 2024 campaign and will now look to catch on with another team.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Marquez Callaway: Signs with Tampa Bay•
-
Marquez Callaway: Descends to practice squad•
-
Buccaneers' Marquez Callaway: Elevated again for Week 10•
-
Marquez Callaway: Back to practice squad•
-
Buccaneers' Marquez Callaway: Joins Bucs' active roster•
-
Marquez Callaway: Gets chance in Tampa Bay•