Valdes-Scantling (calf) was released from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Valdes-Scantling was active for five of San Francisco's first six games of the season, but he landed on injured reserve Friday. It's unclear how long the calf injury will keep him sidelined, but Valdes-Scantling will be free to sign with any team when healthy. He has four receptions on eight targets for 40 yards so far on the campaign.