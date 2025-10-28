Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Deal with Pittsburgh on hold
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers are expected to sign Valdes-Scantling following their Week 9 clash against the Colts, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
The Steelers hosted Valdes-Scantling for a workout Monday, and while the two signs are working towards a deal, it doesn't appear that will be done prior to Sunday's contest against Indianapolis. The move will reunite Valdes-Scantling with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and add depth to a Steelers wide receiver corps that could be without Scotty Miller (finger) for an extended period time.
More News
-
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Expected to join Pittsburgh•
-
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Cut loose by SF•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Moved to IR•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Suffers calf injury•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Grabs two receptions Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Not playing Week 4•