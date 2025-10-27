The Steelers intend to sign Valdes-Scantling (calf) after the wide receiver participated in a tryout Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Valdes-Scantling reached an injury settlement with the 49ers on Oct. 15, and it appears the veteran wideout has recovered from his calf injury as he's set to sign with the Steelers. His addition to Pittsburgh's pass-catching corps would reunite him with Aaron Rodgers, with the duo playing together in Green Bay from 2018 to 2021. Over that span, Valdes-Scantling recorded 123 catches (on 247 targets) for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns across 59 regular-season games (39 starts).