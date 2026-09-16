The Chargers signed Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Valdes-Scantling spent training camp with the Cowboys but was released on cutdown day. Valdes-Scantling has ample NFL experience, though his numbers have dwindled since he recorded 687 receiving yards with Kansas City in 2022. Valdes-Scantling's signing may have been in response to top Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey being day-to-day due to a rib injury. With that said, Valdes-Scantling isn't likely to make a major fantasy impact at this point in his career even if he logs some time on the gameday roster.