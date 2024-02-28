Kansas City is releasing Valdes-Scantling, saving the team roughly $12 million in cap space, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Valdes-Scantling's only chance of remaining with the Chiefs would have been to restructure the final year of his three-year, $30 million contract. Kansas City's cap savings by cutting the veteran wideout are, as it stands, a necessity for a team hoping to retain both L'Jarius Sneed and Chris Jones. Valdes-Scantling did little across 16 regular-season games in 2023, with just 21 catches for 315 yards and one touchdown on 42 targets. Back in 2022, he essentially doubled that production in one extra game played. The 29-year-old deep threat will now look to find a complementary role in a wide receiver corps elsewhere in the league.