Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Officially signs with Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers signed Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad Monday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Valdes-Scantling is officially headed to Pittsburgh after having worked out with the team last week. The 31-year-old could provide extra depth at receiver if he's elevated for a game, as the Steelers lack proven talent at the position behind DK Metcalf.
