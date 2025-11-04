default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Steelers signed Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad Monday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Valdes-Scantling is officially headed to Pittsburgh after having worked out with the team last week. The 31-year-old could provide extra depth at receiver if he's elevated for a game, as the Steelers lack proven talent at the position behind DK Metcalf.

More News