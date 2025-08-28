Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Signs to practice squad, not roster
The 49ers have signed Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad, not the 53-man roster, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Valdes-Scantling could still contribute for San Francisco as early as Week 1 versus the Seahawks, given the team will be without wideouts Brandon Aiyuk (knee/PUP), Demarcus Robinson (suspension) and Jacob Cowing (hamstring/IR), and Jauan Jennings (calf) and Jordan Watkins (ankle) both also appear uncertain. As a member of the practice squad, however, Valdes-Scantling will be eligible to be elevated for a maximum of three games before the 49ers are forced to decide whether to add him to the 53-man roster. Last season, Valdes-Scantling managed to step in and contribute for the Saints with minimal prep time after he was released by the Bills.
