Marqui Christian: Cut by Jets
RotoWire Staff
Oct 17, 2020
7:14 pm ET 1 min read
The Jets released
Christian on Saturday.
Christian played in just one game since being signed by the Jets in late September. The 2016 fifth-round pick enjoyed a more consistent role with the Rams over the previous two seasons, so he could add depth at safety with another franchise.
