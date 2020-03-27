Play

The Jets' previously-reported deal with Christian has fallen through, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per the the report, though it looked like the safety was poised to sign a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jets, the two sides were unable to finalize Christian's contract terms. The 25-year-old, who recorded 36 tackles in 16 games for the Rams last season, thus returns to the free-agent market.

