Marqui Christian: Suspension lifted, cut by Bears
RotoWire Staff
Christian was waived by the Bears on Monday after serving his two-game suspension, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Christian was a rotational option for the Rams last season and was hoping to earn a similar role with the Bears. However, they have opted to go in another direction.
