Bundy was waived by the Cardinals on Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bundy had five receptions for 73 yards across the Cardinals' two preseason games. The 23-year-old spent the final six games of 2016 on Arizona's active roster but did not play, and was a member of the practice squad prior to his promotion.

