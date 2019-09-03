The Redskins released Flowers on Saturday, per the NFL transactions page.

Flowers sustained an Achilles strain in Washington's third preseason contest Aug. 22, but he was able to recover in time for their preseason finale. The 27-year-old originally signed with the Redskins in late December, but now he'll have to find another opportunity elsewhere.

