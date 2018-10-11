Marquis Flowers: Let go by Detroit
Flowers was cut by the Lions on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Flowers was the victim of Detroit looking to add depth to its ailing secondary. Flowers has yet to make any tangible impact this season, but the 26-year-old did record two starts and 32 tackles for the Patriots last season.
