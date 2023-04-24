site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Marquise Blair: Released by Eagles
RotoWire Staff
Apr 24, 2023
12:56 pm ET
Blair was released by the Eagles on Monday.
After signing with the Eagles in February, Blair will now look for a new suitor ahead of the 2023 season. The safety appeared in three games with the Panthers in 2022, recording one tackle while playing 24 of his 25 total snaps with the special-teams unit.
