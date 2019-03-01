Marquise Brown: Could start running in April
Brown (foot) is scheduled to start running in April or May, with the intention of being cleared for the start of training camp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Recovering from Jan. 8 surgery to address a Lisfranc injury, Brown won't partake in any predraft testing aside from his oft-discussed measurements -- he checked in at 5-foot-10, 166 pounds at the combine. He said his playing weight will be in the low 170s, admitting he'll never reach the normal range for his position. Once viewed as a likely first-round pick, Brown now seems to be in danger of falling to Day 2, despite catching 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in 25 games at Oklahoma.
