Marquise Brown: Entering draft
Brown announced Wednesday that he would forgo his senior season at Oklahoma and enter the 2109 NFL Draft, Jason Kersey of The Athletic reports.
Despite being shut out in Oklahoma's Orange Bowl loss to Alabama, Brown will head to the NFL as one of the more higher-regarded receivers in the class. Even with the goose egg in his final collegiate game, the wideout still finished his junior campaign with 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brown's excellent speed should help him overcome concerns about his size, with Oklahoma listing him at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds on their official roster.
