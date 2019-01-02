Marquise Brown: Heads to NFL Draft
Brown declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday, fkjnads reports.
After being shut out in Oklahoma's bowl game, Brown will forgo his senior season and turn pro. Even with the goose egg, the star wideout finishes his final collegiate season with strong numbers across the board - 75 receptions for 1318 yards and 10 touchdowns. Thanks to his excellent speed to overcome any concerns over his size, Brown figures to be one of the higher wide receivers taken in the upcoming draft.
