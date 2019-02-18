Marquise Brown: Recovering from foot surgery

Brown had surgery Jan. 8 to address a Lisfranc injury, ruling him out for the NFL scouting combine as well as Oklahoma's pro day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown still expects to be ready for the start of NFL training camp this summer, but his absence from the pre-draft process could threaten his status as a likely top-20 pick. It would've been particularly interesting to see him run the 40-yard dash, as he displayed elite speed while catching 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in 25 games at Oklahoma. His stature arguably remains a larger concern than the recovery process, with Brown listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. He played through the Lisfranc injury in a CFP semifinal loss to Alabama on Dec. 29, perhaps explaining why he was held without a reception.