Marshall Koehn: Signed to Giants' practice squad
Koehn signed with the Giants' practice squad on Tuesday.
Koehn had spent the offseason with the Giants, but the team ultimately went with incumbent starter Alrdick Rosas, who has been off to a great start this season. However, with the kicker dealing with a quadriceps injury on a short week, Koehn would likely be promoted to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Eagles should Rosas be inactive.
