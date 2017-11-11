Marshall Koehn: Waived by Bengals
Koehn was waived by the Bengals on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Koehn did all that was asked of him in Week 9, making his lone extra-point attempt, but Randy Bullock (back) is apparently ready to go for Sunday's game against the Titans, despite being listed as questionable. The 25-year-old could end up on a practice squad if he clear waivers, and could potentially have some tryouts later this season if any other teams suffer from kicker issues or injuries.
