Koehn was waived by the Bengals on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Koehn did all that was asked of him in Week 9, making his lone extra-point attempt, but Randy Bullock (back) is apparently ready to go for Sunday's game against the Titans, despite being listed as questionable. The 25-year-old could end up on a practice squad if he clear waivers, and could potentially have some tryouts later this season if any other teams suffer from kicker issues or injuries.

