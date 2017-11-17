Koehn worked out with the Giants on Thursday, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Koehn was one of three kickers to work out for the Giants this week, as the team may be looking for a replacement for Aldrick Rosas, given the rookie's struggles this season. Koehn was waived early in the week by the Bengals after serving as Randy Bullock's injury replacement last Sunday.

