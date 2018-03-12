Marshall Newhouse: Let go by Oakland
Newhouse was released by the Raiders on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Amid various roster moves Monday, Newhosue fell victim to the changes happening in Oakland. Given his NFL experience, the 29-year-old figures to garner his fair share of interest from other suitors, but it seems his tenure with Raiders has come to an end.
