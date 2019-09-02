Newhouse (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve with an injury settlement Sunday.

Newhouse joined the Saints in May but was unable to remain on the roster through the start of the regular season. The 30-year-old played 14 games between the Panthers and Bills last season, garnering two starts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week