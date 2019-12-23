Lynch and the Seahawks are "open to a reunion," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In the wake of injuries suffered by Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm), the Seahawks will need to bolster their backfield in advance of Week 17 and the postseason. With that in mind, Lynch -- who played six games for the Raiders in 2018 -- plans to travel to Seattle on Monday. If Beast Mode does end up signing with the Seahawks, he shouldn't have much of an issue getting up to speed with the team's current playbook, but it would remain to be seen how close he is to being in game shape.