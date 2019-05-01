Lynch is open to coming out of retirement if the Raiders want him back in 2019, a source told Steve Wyche of NFL Network.

That Lynch still has an apparent desire to play suggests the rumors of his retirement plans that surfaced last week might have more to do with the Raiders wanting to move on from him than anything else. Oakland's decision to bring in fellow bruiser Isaiah Crowell (Achilles) instead of re-signing Lynch earlier this offseason supports that notion, but now that Crowell is lost for the season, the Raiders could rethink their backfield plans. In any case, first-round rookie Josh Jacobs appears primed to handle a significant role right away, which wouldn't bode well for Lynch to continue averaging the 15 carries per game he saw with Oakland in 2018.