Lynch is open to coming out of retirement if the Raiders want him back, a source told Steve Wyche of NFL Network.

That Lynch still appears to have a desire to play suggests the retirement plans he spoke of last week might have more to do with the Raiders wanting to move on from the 33-year-old than Lynch actually wanting to hang up the cleats. Oakland's decision to bring in fellow bruiser Isaiah Crowell (Achilles) instead of re-signing Lynch earlier this offseason confirmed as much, but now that Crowell is lost for the season, coach Jon Gruden could have a change in heart. In any case, first-round rookie Josh Jacobs appears primed to handle a significant role in the Raiders' backfield from the get-go, which wouldn't bode well for Lynch to continue averaging the 15 carries per game he saw with Oakland last year.