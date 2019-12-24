Lynch's physical went well and a reunion with the Seahawks moves closer to reality, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Word of possible reunion between Beast Mode and the Seahawks gained steam Monday morning after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries Sunday. Having not played all season, it's unknown how fast the 33-year-old back will acclimate to the Seahawks' offense. There should be plenty of rep opportunities as rookie Travis Homer started the week as the only running back on the roster. Lynch's former teammate, Robert Turbin, is expected to sign with the team as well.