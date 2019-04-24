Lynch (groin) plans to retire from professional football rather than attempting to play in 2019, league sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Lynch previously stepped away from the game following the Seahawks' Super Bowl 50 loss to the Patriots, sitting out the 2016 season before Seattle traded his rights to Oakland. Invigorated by the prospect of playing for his hometown team, Lynch inked a two-year deal with the Raiders and made 21 appearances during his time in Oakland, logging 1,267 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. His 2018 campaign was cut short by a groin injury, and though the issue wasn't anything that would have impacted his availability for NFL training camps this summer, the 33-year-old is apparently ready to move on to the next phase of his life. Assuming Lynch follows through with his retirement plans, he'll wrap up his career as a five-time Pro Bowler, one-time Super Bowl champ and the NFL's 29th-ranked all-time leading rusher.